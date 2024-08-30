The police were able to arrest the 32-year-old woman suspected of the crime. There is currently no further danger. The police do not currently believe that the crime had a terrorist background.

“We ask citizens not to spread false information on social networks or other channels, and especially not to make any reference to a terrorist attack. The police have no information on this,” said Siegen-Wittgenstein police.

There were reportedly 40 other passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. The bus was on its way to the city festival in Siegen. The Dortmund police are still on site and are leading the operation.

#Siegen #Woman #attacks #people #knife #bus