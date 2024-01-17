Laura Siegemund and Tamara Korpatsch were eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open. Siegemund (35) was defeated by Australian qualifier Storm Hunter 4:6, 6:3, 3:6 in Melbourne on Wednesday. Korpatsch (28) lost clearly against number nine seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova 2:6, 2:6 and thus missed her first place in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

This means that Tatjana Maria is the only German tennis player still in the women's tournament. The 36-year-old will face number 26 seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini in her second round game this Thursday.

Siegemund once again showed a convincing fighting performance against Hunter, but this time the Swabian's efforts were not rewarded. Driven by the Australian fans, the 29-year-old local hero played one of the best games of her career and made it through after 2:21 hours.

Korpatsch had absolutely no chance against Krejcikova. After the game started around three hours late due to rain, the Hamburg player had physical problems early in the game. The world number 80 had to have his back treated when the score was 1:2 in the first set and had himself massaged again and again during the game.

But despite the medical help, Korpatsch never found her rhythm. Krejcikova dominated the game and took the first set after 41 minutes. The Czech also got two quick breaks in the second round. After 1:25 hours the game was over and Korpatsch was eliminated.