The threat, which was launched in the early hours of Thursday dawn, was preceded by movements on the ground, as armed formations surrounded the prime minister’s headquarters on the railway road in the capital, Tripoli. According to Libyan sources, the cities of the western region are witnessing an alert among several armed formations, after the siege of the prime minister’s headquarters.

The night did not end there, but the President and members of the Presidential Council were transferred to a safe place after receiving information about the militias’ intention to storm their homes, and eyewitnesses in the Libyan capital revealed the continued influx of vehicles and armed men on all roads leading to the Prime Minister’s headquarters.

Eyewitnesses from Tripoli confirmed, during their interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that a group of armed militias took control of the Office of the Presidency of the Government and the Ministries of Defense and Interior with medium and heavy weapons, and the security services and employees were expelled from within them.

48 hours of stress

Rapid developments in the Libyan political scene, several days before the presidential elections, Libyan academic and politician Mohamed Al-Douri confirmed that what is happening now on the ground is a natural result of the state of division, and the failure of the current government to conduct reconciliation between the political forces before the elections.

The Libyan politician made it clear, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that there is no hope for resolving the Libyan crisis except with a radical solution to the file of mercenaries and militias that cause spoiling any step towards a political solution to the crisis.

Other groups of militias also took control of the headquarters of the Presidential Council, and this tension on the ground followed the dismissal of the Presidential Council earlier, the commander of the Tripoli Military District, Major General Abdul Basit Marwan, and the assignment of Brigadier General Abdul Qader Khalifa to the position.

Al-Douri said that the militias will not allow the holding of elections, nor will they allow the building of legitimate institutions; Because it is the biggest beneficiary of the chaos and insecurity in the country; To loot the state’s capabilities, and what is happening now brings to mind the events of 2014, the coup against legitimacy and the parliamentary elections, which represented the institution elected by the people.

The matter was not limited to the capital. At dawn last Tuesday, clashes took place between the army and militias called “Counter-Terrorism Forces” in the city of Sabha in the south of the country. They had previously participated in the fighting with the militias of “Operation Dawn of Libya” led by the Brotherhood Fathi Pashagha in a battle against the Libyan army in 2014. .

For its part, the Libyan National Army confirmed that any attempts to destabilize the security of the citizen in the southern regions will be met by the armed forces by force.

timing indications

8 days separate the Libyans from the first electoral entitlement in their history, but the specter of postponement has become firmly on the ground with the approach of the first stop in the internationally agreed roadmap. important connotations.

The Libyan academic confirmed, in his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the militias, which are the biggest obstacle to the Libyan file, moved from the box of threats and threats to the box of implementation on the ground.

Al-Talawi added that the militias tested the international reaction through skirmishes around the headquarters of the High Electoral Commission during the past days, and then moved to government institutions at the present time, to reveal the weakness of the security institution, and to deliver a message to the international forces active in the Libyan file.

The Libyan political researcher also highlighted the timing of the militias’ movements in conjunction with the presence of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, in the country; which had many meetings with different powers; For general consensus before the elections.

In this context, the European Union Mission to Africa said, in a tweet on its official account on Twitter, Thursday morning, that the countries of the G7 industrial group, confirmed their support for the holding of free, fair and inclusive elections in Libya, starting on December 24.

The group called on all actors not to undermine the political process and to abide by its results, noting the importance of the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries and the withdrawal of militia weapons.

Many believe that the process of dismantling the militias is a prerequisite for peace in the country, in addition to the exit of mercenaries and foreign fighters.

European diplomats continue to pressure the Libyan authorities to hold elections on time; In order to avoid any risks that may result from postponing the maturity that the Libyan people are waiting for.