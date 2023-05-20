The literary festival Centroamérica Cuenta celebrates its tenth anniversary in the Dominican Republic since Wednesday as a space for the projection of Ibero-American letters and reflection on some of the challenges of contemporary societies: journalism, freedom of expression, populism or climate change. The event, promoted by the Nicaraguan writer and Cervantes Prize winner Sergio Ramírez and today turned into an itinerant due to the persecution of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, hosts this Friday a conversation between some of the most prominent journalists in the region to delve into the role of the press, which has not stopped suffering the siege of authoritarian governments

The last episode was, this week, the closure of the newspaper of Guatemala after nearly three decades investigating government corruption. Recently, The lighthouse, digital newspaper from El Salvador and a reference medium throughout Latin America, had to transfer its administrative operations to Costa Rica to avoid the harassment of Nayib Bukele. But nothing has a comparison with the persecution undertaken by the Sandinista apparatus against Nicaraguan reporters, forcing almost all of them into exile.

EL PAÍS will broadcast this Thursday, in collaboration with the festival and within the program The accounts of Central America, a debate that will address these and other urgencies of journalism in Latin America. Nicaraguan Carlos Fernando Chamorro, founder of The confidential, the chronicler Alma Guillermoprieto, the Dominican communicator Persio Maldonado and the Guatemalan Juan Luis Font talk with Javier Lafuente, deputy director of EL PAÍS America, at an event presented by former Costa Rican president Guillermo Solís.