According to the media, the arrests occurred after an apparent coup attempt. Saudi Arabia and the United States have already expressed their full support for King Abdullah II, in whose environment the former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein also assured in a video that he was under house arrest. For its part, the Armed Forces, which clarify that Hussein is not detained, demanded that he refrain from disturbing the “security and stability” of Jordan.

Bassem Awadallah, a former adviser to King Abdullah II and former Minister of Finance, was arrested this Saturday, April 3, along with Sharif Hasan bin Zaid, a member of the Jordanian royal family. This was reported by the state news agency Petra, which added that the arrests, which include an undetermined number of suspects, were carried out “for security reasons and a threat to the stability of the country.”

Some media assured that it was an “apparent coup attempt” against the monarch Abdullah II, although the Armed Forces did not mention anything about it in their most recent statement.

Petra indicated that the detained member of the royal family is Sharif Hasan Ben Zaid, but did not provide further details. For his part, Awadallah was appointed head of the Royal Court in 2007 and his last position within the Jordanian government was that of special envoy to Saudi Arabia.

According to a security source cited by the agency, the arrests occurred after “close monitoring” and there would be more captured – there are talk of tribal chiefs and people with ties abroad – in the same case. In addition, investigations continue and more interrogations are taking place.

For its part, the Arab channel Al Arabiya indicated that among those arrested are “people close to Prince Hamzah bin Hussein”, the king’s half-brother and former crown prince to the Jordanian crown as the son of former Queen Noor. However, the data has not been officially confirmed.

King Abdullah II’s half brother: the country’s leaders are “corrupt and incompetent”

In a video published by the BBC, Hamzah bin Hussein indicated that he is under house arrest and accused the country’s leaders of corruption and incompetence.

The former crown prince assured that on Saturday morning he received a visit from the head of the Jordanian Military Forces, who warned him that he could not leave the place or communicate or meet with more people.

He also reported that his security team was removed and his telephone and internet services were cut off, for which he sent the video via satellite internet. For its part, the BBC indicated that it received the video from Bin Hussein’s lawyer.

In the images, he adds that he told the head of the Military Forces that he is not “the person responsible for the collapse of the Government, for the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governmental structure during the last 15 to 20 years. and it has gotten worse every day. “

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian authorities confirmed “their full support for Jordan, its king and the crown prince in all decisions and procedures to maintain security and stability, and they condemn any attempt to affect them.”

Along the same lines, the US government expressed its support for the country, which it considers a “key partner.” In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that “we are closely monitoring the reports and are in contact with Jordanian officials.”

