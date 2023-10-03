Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 21:17

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported having received a notice of voluntary recall of 186.5 thousand boxes of the Sidra Cereser drink. According to the company itself, 28 batches of the apple-flavored product may have had packaging problems. Therefore, according to Cereser, some bottles may contain “small fragments of glass” inside.

According to Anvisa, the statement was received on Monday, September 25, and was issued by CRS Brands Indústria de Comércio S/A, the company that produces the alcoholic beverage. The agency also reported that the batch collection procedure has already been initiated by the company, “bearing in mind that the accidental ingestion of glass fragments poses a risk of damage to health, such as cuts in the mouth or other parts of the digestive system if ingested”.

“Approximately 0.2% of the affected batches may have been impacted by changes to the containers during the filling process, which led to the transfer of small glass fragments into the bottles,” Anvisa reported.

The 28 batches that may be compromised were produced between July 22nd and between August 16th and September 2nd of this year. In total, they contain 2,237,952 units of the product, distributed across 186,496 boxes.

Voluntary recall is a preventive measure and should be adopted by companies as soon as they become aware of problems that could affect consumer health. In these cases, notification to Anvisa is mandatory and must be made within 48 hours.

If the product has already been purchased, the consumer must contact Cereser by telephone on 0800 702 2517 or by email at [email protected] for guidance on the recall or replacement procedure. Lot identification can be made on the top of the packaging, printed in black on the gold seal.

In a note and on social media, the company detailed the batch identification procedure and the measures adopted to collect the product and serve customers.

See which batches of Cereser Cider are committed:

L22 203 742 07

L22 203 743 07

L22 228 751 07

L22 228 752 07

L22 229 752 07

L22 229 753 07

L22 230 753 07

L22 230 754 07

L22 231 754 07

L22 231 755 07

L22 235 756 07

L22 236 756 07

L22 236 757 07

L22 237 757 07

L22 237 758 07

L22 237 759 07

L22 238 759 07

L22 238 760 07

L22 241 760 07

L22 241 761 07

L22 242 761 07

L22 242 762 07

L22 243 762 07

L22 243 763 07

L22 244 763 07

L22 244 764 07

L22 245 764 07

L22 245 765 07