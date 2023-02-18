THE TRUTH MURCIA. Saturday, February 18, 2023, 08:54



Sidonie heads the poster of the second edition of the Good Vibes Festival of Las Torres de Cotillas, which will be held on May 12 and 13. This was announced yesterday in the Estrella de Levante Tasting Room, sponsor of the event, the mayor from Torrena, Francisco Jesús López Manzanera. The group led by Marc Ros joins other names on the lineup that were already announced in January: Shinova, La La Love You and Ladilla Rusa. In addition, the event is completed by Sexy Zebras, Ley DJ, Second DJ Set, Carlos Vudú and the Clan Jukebox, Sedo DJ and D’Akokan.

The festival, which extends one day compared to the previous edition, will be held in the municipal rugby field of the municipality. “This year the festival grows and continues to maintain its spirit of becoming a reference in the musical calendar of our Region”, highlighted López Manzanera.

«We continue with our philosophy that it is an accessible festival, with popular prices. In addition, the young public will have help to enjoy the music of Good Vibes: the entrance for students will have a price of 7 euros and those under 18 years of age will be able to enter for free, those under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult». reported the mayor. General tickets –from 20 euros plus management fees– and with discounts are already on sale at lastorresdecotillas.compralaentrada.com. The schedules of all concerts will be announced “shortly”.

Good Vibes is sponsored by the companies Estrella Levante, C’mon Murcia, Grupo Fuentes, Laboratorios NatuAromatic, 10T, Gruexma, Cajamar and Montalbán y Rodríguez.

Two spring days with leading groups from the current national music scene. The Catalans Sidonie released their latest album in 2020, ‘El regreso de Abba’. This is the tenth studio album by the band led by Marc Ros, Axel Pi and Jesús Senra, who have been performing on stage for more than twenty years. Songs like ‘El incendio’, ‘Estáis aquí’, ‘A día de mierda’ and ‘Fascinado’ are already classics for the group.

In 2023 Shinova continues with the tour to present ‘La buena suerte’, the sixth album in the career of the Basque group. Eleven songs recorded before the coronavirus pandemic and an album released in 2021. “Despite coming out in difficult times, we are taking more joy than ever,” explains the band, which recently filled the Garage Beat Club room for two nights in Murcia.

unspeakable themes



‘The end of the world’ was the song with which many discovered La La Love You. A song recorded with Mexican Axolotes that has 11 million views on YouTube. The Madrid group has received the MTV EMA award for Best Spanish Artist and the double platinum disc for ‘El fin del mundo’, their great success.

The band Ladilla Rusa will make you dance to songs as indescribable as ‘Macaulay Culkin’ or ‘KITT y los coches del pasado’ while Sexy Zebras, who have just released the song ‘Puñales y claveles’, will review the songs from their latest album live. , ‘Liberation Street’.