An official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas Islands, where the Hollywood idol and civil rights activist grew up, announced his death on Friday, January 7.

Hollywood has lost the first black star in its history. Human rights defender and civil rights activist, Afro-descendant actor Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 on the night of Thursday 6 to Friday 7 January.

“We have lost an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter and a national treasure,” Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper wrote on his Facebook page about the “In the Heat of the Night” actor, without mentioning the cause of his death. death.





Sidney Poitier was born on February 20, 1927 in Miami (USA), to agricultural parents originally from Haiti, he grew up on Cat Island (Bahamas), where he spent his first ten years of life, until he moved to the capital. , Nassau, and later to Florida.

He decided to move to New York in 1943 where, after practicing various professions, he entered the American Negro Theater, in exchange for his services as a stagehand, before beginning his career on the Broadway stage.

His first film role was in Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s “The Door Opens” in 1950, a film about racism. But it was in the 1950s when he met success, first on “Blackboard Jungle” in 1955.

A pioneering actor

Sidney Poitier made film history, being the first African-American actor to be nominated for an Oscar for best actor in “The Chain” (1958), and the first to receive the prestigious statuette for “The Lily of the Field” in 1964, almost twenty years after Hattie McDaniel’s for “Gone with the Wind.” “It has been a long journey to get here,” said the 37-year-old actor with great excitement upon receiving the golden statuette.

He was also the first black actor to kiss a white actress on screen, Katharine Hougton in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” in 1968. The kiss was not given in the foreground, but was seen in the rear view mirror of a taxi . At this time, this was enough to shock both whites and blacks.

Since 1972, Sidney Poitier decided to get behind the camera, making a total of seven films, including “Uptown Saturday Night”. His last film appearance was in 1988, in “The Jackal” with Bruce Willis.

Human rights defender and activist

Sidney Poitier’s career was marked by 40 films and many roles that reflected the cause of Afro-descendants, such as in 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” In this film, Sidney Poitier plays the fiancé of a young white bourgeois who presents his parents, an intellectual couple who believe they are open-minded, in a shocking encounter at the time.

But certain black activists criticized Sidney Poitier for assuming the role of an internationally renowned doctor, contradicting the discrimination suffered by his peers. He is known as the “symbolic black”, a “white fantasy”.

However, he participated with Martin Luther King in the fight for civil rights, transporting funds for the protesters through the segregated states with Harry Belafonte.

US President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to veteran actor Sidney Poitier during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on August 12, 2009. © REUTERS / Jason Reed

For several years now, Sidney Poitier had taken a break from the movies. He was an ambassador for UNESCO and had his eyes on his country, the Bahamas. In fact, he was the Bahamas’ ambassador to Japan between 1997 and 2007. In 2009, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest American civilian distinction.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters