The world of cinema is in mourning today, since on January 7th Sidney Poitier is dead, we are talking about the African American actor who managed to challenge Hollywood, being the first black to win an award Oscar.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 94, has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema, paving the way for many other African American talents who have succeeded after him. Among the most important works we remember Guess who’s coming to dinner, although won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe thanks to The lilies of the field, but it should also be noted that he also managed to win the Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 2002.