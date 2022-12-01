The Independent Union of Teachers (Sidi) swept this Thursday in the non-university education union elections, and managed, once again, to capitalize on the discontent of public teachers, even surpassing the Anpe union, the majority for years among Murcian teachers , which still improves its results and wins a delegate. Sidi registered the largest increase in delegates in the elections to the Non-University Teaching Staff Board, the equivalent of a company committee for the teaching staff, and which marks the representation in the negotiating bodies with the Administration.

The Independent Union of Teachers (Sidi) obtained 23 delegates, eight more than in the previous elections. Anpe has achieved 16, one more. The most demanding unions in their demands against the Administration have achieved worse results than in the last elections. CC OO loses a delegate and is left with 12; Sterm maintains what it had, 12, and UGT, which had 4, is left out of the Personnel Board. Participation was around 63%, a figure similar to that of the last elections. The Sidi union already achieved a notable increase in delegates in the 2018 elections (it obtained 15), tying with Anpe, which was the most voted central but obtained the same delegates. The two centrals have alternated in the presidency of the board. The Anpe union, which usually maintains, like Sidi, moderation in negotiations with the Administration, has been left with 16 delegates, after years revalidating majorities on the board.

More than 20,300 professors and teachers from all over the Region have renewed their representatives on the Teaching Staff Board. Seven education unions participated in the elections this year: the Independent Union of Teachers (Sidi), Sterm Intersindical, Workers’ Commissions (CC OO), UGT, the Independent and Officials Union Central (Csif), Anpe and Sidemur.

The teachers were called to elect 63 representatives on the Teaching Personnel Board, four more than in the previous elections, held in 2018, because the census has increased by nearly a thousand teachers and professors after the last oppositions.

The most demanding and belligerent centrals in their demands against the Administration, such as Comisiones Obreras, UGT and Sterm, which have been taking to the streets for weeks with protests and educational strikes, lost support yesterday (except Sterm, which did not win it either). The elected delegates must now vote for the presidency of the board, for which an agreement will be necessary, since Sidi does not reach the necessary majority of delegates.

in the UMU



In the elections of the University of Murcia, among the official PDI CC OO achieved 6 delegates, 5 UGT, 4 Csif, 3 Sime, 3 Cesm and 2 Sterm. Among the labor teaching staff, UGT achieved 5 delegates, CC OO 3, Csif 4, Sime 3 and 6 Cesm, the medical union, which was contesting the UMU elections for the first time. Among the administrative and civil service staff, Csif achieved 6 delegates, 5 UGT and CC OO, 4 Sime and 3 Sterm.