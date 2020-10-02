Hocine Boukella returns to her first love with her latest album, “Chouf!” : rock. Heart stroke.

Rock, rock-gnawa more precisely, and good. We have been waiting for it for a long time, it is finally here. Sidi Bémol’s latest album is the rock event of this fall. Explosive, protesting, fiercely engaged, ironic, Shouf! (Look!) Is to be listened to without moderation. Again and again. Thirteen tracks on a loop. Sidi Bémol, Hocine Boukella for civil status, creator of gourbi-rock, has long carried the protest song in Algeria.

The former biologist, settled in France at the end of the 1980s, shows an Algeria reconciled with itself, an Algeria open to the world and combative. Another Algeria, that of the Revolution of the smile, of Hirak. Far, very far from the official. Rock, therefore, real, good, festive. The young sixty-year-old has reconnected with his accomplice Sid-Ahmed Semiane, SAS, whose incisive, colorful, subversive texts continue to trot in his head.

How to describe his style? A merger of Cheikh Hamada and Led Zeppelin? A journalistic shortcut. We recognize the music of the author of Marine songs from the first notes: warmth, colors, movement … We are immediately in his original universe.

Hocine Boukella switches from one language to another (Arabic, French, Berber) with disconcerting ease. He plays with certainties, makes fun of facilities. With Chouf!, he signs an essential album.