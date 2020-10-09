It has not been even a week since ‘Bigg Boss 14’ started and the atmosphere of the house has started changing. The resentment has now turned into a quarrel. The female contestants of the show are putting a different tone of boldness, while after the immunity task, now there is a sword between seniors and freshers. The situation became such that Siddharth Shukla and Shahzad Deol clashed together due to Nikki Tamboli. Siddharth is being accused that he favors Nikki Tamboli. Siddharth made Nikki Tamboli a winner in the immunity task, even though she had ‘failed’ at the start of the task.

Girls raised house temperature



The girls are putting great effort in the task to get an immunity in the show. According to the task, the girls have to woo Siddharth Shukla. While Sara Gurpal has lost the game, Rubina Dilac, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are standing. The girls tried to woo Siddharth with their dance skills. During this time the atmosphere became like rain dance and the temperature of the small screen also increased. But in the meantime the game also changed the atmosphere.

Tasks with cold drinks changed atmosphere



Siddharth eliminates Rubina Dilac, as he is unable to connect with her. In the third and final round of the task, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmine Bhasin and Pavitra Punia were to take the glasses filled with cold drinks in a tray. It was to be tried that glass and drink fell at least. According to the rule, the girl who has the most glasses left in the tray till the buzzer sounds, will be the winner.

Shahzad dropped Nikki’s tray

Interestingly, nothing was said about the role of the boys in this task. In such a situation, as soon as the game started, Shehzad Deol started dropping glasses from the tray of Nikki Tamboli. Nikki got annoyed by this and in anger, she dropped the entire tray of Pavitra and Jasmin. Jasmine felt that there was some glass left in her tray, so she would win. The rest of the family felt the same. But Siddhartha does not believe so.

Siddharth Shukla got entangled with Shahzad Deol



Siddhartha cites the Rule Book. He says the task was for the girls and Shahzad interrupted and spoiled the game. So, he says that the task itself was disqualified. Siddharth confronts Shahzad Deol on this issue. Talk and debate reach the honor of women. Siddharth feels that Shahzad has taken his anger out of Nikki. The debate goes on and on.

Hina and Gauhar supported Shahzad

Meanwhile, Hina and Gauhar try to calm down Shehzad. Both tell her that she has not insulted any woman and that she is right in her place. Finally, when ‘Bigg Boss’ asks Siddharth the name of the winner, he takes the name of Nikki Tamboli. While Nikki’s tray was first dropped by Shahzad. Siddharth says that he is doing this because the task was ruined.

Siddhartha is in favor of Nikki?



After the announcement of the task winner, Siddharth is now in the question. Inside the house, Rubina, Abhinav and Nishant talk among themselves that Siddharth is now in Nikki’s bus. He says that Siddharth was angry just because Shahzad spoiled Nikki’s game. If it had happened to another girl in his place, then Siddharth might not have said anything.

Abhinav said – Why does Nikki only listen to Siddharth?

Abhinav says during this conversation that Nikki leaves luxury items every time Siddharth tells her. He says that Siddharth is very much influenced by Nikki. Interestingly, after this incident, questions have also been raised on Siddharth on social media. Do you also think that Siddharth has done wrong?