MONZA. An 8-month-old girl died at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, after a respiratory crisis that occurred at home and due to food that went sideways. After six days of agony Bianca died in the intensive care unit. Her death dates back to March 4, the news was only confirmed today. The little girl lived with her mother in Brugherio (Monza). Friends and colleagues have now launched a fundraiser for the woman.

