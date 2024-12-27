They may seem like minor works, but fixing the street pavement, improving its accessibility and renewing street furniture are recurring demands on the streets most affected by the passage of time and inclement weather. Picking up the gauntlet of the residents of these neighborhoods and fulfilling one of the commitments of its government program, the Government Board yesterday approved the implementation of the Strategic Neighborhood Regeneration Plan (Plan Regenera Madrid), which will invest 141.66 million euros in renovating twelve degraded residential areas, disadvantaged, sensitive or vulnerable, as announced yesterday by the vice mayor and municipal spokesperson, Inmaculada Sanz.

Specifically, the municipal government yesterday approved a framework agreement to carry out these works, which will begin on March 1 of next year and will last about twelve months. Thus, the actions have been divided into two lots, one for the eastern districts and the other for the western ones.

Following this division, the council will allocate 75.44 million euros for actions located in Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas, Retiro, Vicálvaro, Moratalaz, Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas, Chamartín, Ciudad Lineal, Barajas and Hortaleza. In these districts they will operate specifically on Ibor Street (Puente de Vallecas), Colonia Urpisa (Villa de Vallecas), Huerta del Convento (Vicálvaro), Moratalaz I (Moratalaz), Parcela G Gran San Blas (San Blas-Canillejas), San Pascual-La Alegría (Ciudad Lineal) and Manoteras Sur (Hortaleza). The interventions in these areas will be related to improving lighting, accessibility and connectivity between squares, among other actions.

The second lot, with an investment of 66.22 million euros, will cover the western area: Carabanchel, Usera, Moncloa-Aravaca, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Tetuán, Chamberí, Villaverde, Arganzuela and Centro. In these areas, it is planned, among others, to intervene in the access to Casa de Campo (Latina), Roger de Flor (Carabanchel), Cornisa de Orcasitas (Usera), Santa Ana (Fuencarral-El Pardo) and Colonia Ferroviarios (Villaverde). In these areas, access will be improved and living spaces close to public facilities will be regenerated, plazas and rest areas will be reactivated and accessible itineraries will be created by eliminating architectural barriers.









Goals

The fundamental objective of the Plan Regenera Madrid strategy, explained by the City Council, is to promote the regeneration of residential neighborhoods with the greatest needs for intervention, “under criteria of habitability, sustainability, accessibility, safety, efficiency and social cohesion” to also highlight his identity.

The plan, they continue, is designed to create “healthy and livable neighborhoods” by redevelopment of public spaces (regeneration of streets, squares, garden areas and play areas); universal accessibility (elimination of architectural barriers and creation of connected pedestrian routes); environmental sustainability (efficient use of materials, integration of green spaces and waste management) and promotion of social cohesion, creating spaces that promote neighborhood coexistence.