The Cantabrian company Siderit, known for its gin, vodka or vermú, has proposed the challenge of developing a whiskey distillery, a product that He has already prepared since 2013 and with about 2,000 barrels today.

At the moment, the whiskey they produce are niche bottles for collectors and limited editions, but Its main objective is to develop a product of more affordable ranges To have a presence in hospitality in the coming months, without neglecting their other references.

This has been explained by the company responsible for the company, David Martínez and Rubén Leivas, in the visit that the Minister of Rural Development, Livestock, Fishing and Food, María Jesús Suos has valued this Friday, who has valued the “Entrepreneurial Talent” by Siderit, which is “in permanent search for growth since its inception”, giving “firm steps” to be one of the most powerful agri -food industries “in Cantabria.

Accompanied by the mayor of Piélagos, Carlos Caramés, and the General Director of Fishing and Food, Paulino San Emeterio, the counselor has thanked Siderit “its visibility and active participation” in all the agri -food fairs to which she is invited, since they contribute to “Cantabria and their products” are present nationally and internationally.

During the visit, Swissos has reaffirmed the support of the Ministry of Agrifood industries with the aid that your department has to “enhance them”through new improvement actions that contribute to their growth.

In this regard, he recalled that this department will allocate 7.3 million euros this year for the development of 53 investment projects in the sector and increase the percentages of aid for agri -food companies, both for small and medium -sized ones, which will pass from receive 30% to 35%, as for the larger, which will grow from 18% to 25%.

For its part, Caramés thanked the support of the Government of Cantabria to companies to promote economic growth and has said that, as in the case of Siderit, they are “an example of dynamization of the municipality”, supporting the rest of local producers and promoting the consumption of zero kilometer. Therefore, the mayor has remarked that entrepreneurs “They will always find support in the City Council.”