Jainaga has not yet landed at the headquarters of Talgo, whose location will change from Madrid to Álava, and has already put Duties to the Government To try to refloat the manufacturer’s situation, accent on several fronts. The most immediate, the financial one, given the need to have cash to continue with the manufacture of pending orders and solve the debt crisis that emphasizes the railway company, which will close 2024 with the greatest indebtedness of its history.

To do this, the president of Sidenor and, from shortly, direct shareholder of something more than one 8% Talgo, ha requested from the Government —It was Ministry of Transportation, its direct interlocutor – a series of Commitments to refloat the rail industry. The first one would consist that Talgo controlled the totality of the capital of Travia Railway Maintenance SA, the company in charge of maintaining the Avril trains that make up the Renfe 106 series.

The origin of this company is rolled back at the time the contract for the acquisition of these trains is signed, in order to take advantage of the synergies between the manufacturer and trains maintenance, and the Renfe workshops division (now Renfe Engineering and Maintenance). Consequently, the capital of this company – finally found in 2021 – is distributed in a 51% for Talgo and 49% for Renfe, but the only current customer of Trvia is the public operator itself. And in addition, it will continue to be in the future, since it will also be in charge of keeping the trains of the future series 107currently in manufacture.

Tarvia has been very current in the last year given the multiple incidents in the trains of the 106 series, to the point that Renfe, despite being a minority, came to intervene in the control of the company to demand the implementation of three shifts of work that allowed to solve the constant failures of the units that had just left the factory.

Thus, the acquisition by Talgo of his participated would allow Increase recurring income entry from the maintenance business, an economic injection that Talgo estimated in 900 million euros during the 30 years of contract stipulated, and that motivate this attempt to take the entire capital. In fact, of the more than 4,000 million portfolio reported by Talgo, Around 50%about 2,000 million, correspond to maintenance services.

The second of the requests sent to transport would go through the withdrawal of the sanctions filed or pending imposing by Renfevalued around 200 million euros. The first 116 million, the equivalent of 20% of the Avril trains purchase contract, were notified to Talgo in December, so they are subject to the Public Sector Contract Law and their withdrawal seems unlikely.

Renfe and Transportes also threatened to impose more sanctions. One of them was valued in 50 million and justified by the IDFEATING corresponding to the two years of delay in the delivery of the trains. To this is added a minor fine, from others 880,000 eurosannounced by Minister Puente, by exceeding in eleven days the maximum date granted to transfer the units. Both are still pending formalize before the courtbut they could never arrive when entering the civil liability criteria.

Finally, Jainaga would also have demanded the government to start New high -speed trains tenders In order to increase Talgo’s manufacturing activity, which has not signed any new order for two years (the last one, that of Egypt, was agreed in 2022). Although its order portfolio exceeds 4,000 million, the part linked to manufacturing has to be delivered in the next five years, extending the uncertainty of the company also in the long term.

For the moment, Iro, Ouigo and the alliance of Alsa and Ecorail They look attentive to the performance of the Avril for a possible future acquisition; While the Basque Government does not rule out operating through Euskotren Its own regional bird, once the line is in operation that a Bilbao, Vitoria and San Sebastián.