Bettina Menzel

The standing vaccination commission Stiko recommends a booster vaccination after six months. But which side effects can occur?

Munich – Almost 14 million people in Germany have received their booster vaccination (as of December 6th). But there is still a lot to be done: by the end of the year, the federal government plans to issue 30 million first, second and third vaccinations. When is the right time for a booster vaccination and what side effects can I experience?

Stiko recommends a booster vaccination for everyone over the age of 18. The right time is usually six months after the second vaccination. In individual cases, the booster can already be used five months after the last vaccine dose of the basic vaccination. Earlier, however, is not recommended. Premature booster vaccination could even have the opposite effect. “If you boost too early, the intended increase in the immune response will not occur,” said the doctor Christian Bogdan Nordbayern.de.

Booster vaccination only recommended with mRNA vaccines: Biontech and Moderna

In general, the standing vaccination commission recommends an mRNA vaccine for the booster vaccination. In Germany, these are the vaccines from the companies Biontech / Pfizer and the manufacturer Moderna. The vector-based vaccine AstraZeneca is therefore out of the question for a booster vaccination.

Both vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer are equivalent, as the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, emphasizes. Nevertheless, it does not matter which vaccine is used for the third sting. If possible, Stiko recommends using the vaccine from the same manufacturer for the booster vaccination. It is mainly about the available data: “Moderna does not do any studies with Biontech. And Biontech does not do any studies with Moderna ”, a spokeswoman for the RKI told the WDR. For example, those who received AstraZeneca for the basic immunization, both Moderna and Biontech Pfizer are suitable for cross-vaccination.

For everyone under 30 years of age, Stiko recommends the use of Biontech only, regardless of which vaccine was previously used. Because in rare cases, inflammation of the heart muscle or pericardium (myocarditis and pericarditis) can occur in younger people, which were somewhat more common after the vaccination with Moderna. For everyone over 30 years of age, however, both Moderna and Biontech are suitable.

Moderna and Biontech: Which short-term side effects can occur?

The side effects of the booster vaccination are comparable to those of the second vaccination. “The studies available so far have shown that the third vaccination does not lead to an increase in side effects. They are in the same range as after the second vaccination, ”says expert Christian Bogdan.

The short-term side effects with Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna usually occur within two days of the vaccination and usually subside within a few days. On average, the symptoms do not last longer than three days. This is based on data reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

Nine out of ten people did not notice any side effects after vaccination. The following tables relate to the ten percent who had vaccine responses. For example, 80 percent of those vaccinated with Biontech noticed pain at the injection site.

Very frequent vaccination reactions at Biontech

(for more than 10 percent of people aged 16 and over)

Pain at the injection site (more than 80 percent)

Fatigue (more than 60 percent)

Headache (more than 50 percent)

Muscle pain and chills (more than 30 percent)

Joint pain (more than 20 percent)

Fever and swelling at the injection site (more than ten percent)

Very common vaccine reactions with Moderna

(for more than 10 percent of people over the age of 18)

Pain at the injection site (more than 90 percent)

Fatigue (70 percent)

Headache and muscle pain (more than 60 percent)

Joint pain and chills (more than 40 percent)

Nausea and vomiting (more than 20 percent)

Swelling and tenderness of the lymph nodes in the armpit, fever, swelling and redness at the injection site (each more than ten percent)

Are there long-term effects with the Moderna and Biontech vaccines?

Some basic beliefs still persist. For example the idea of ​​the long-term consequences of corona vaccines. The vaccines are very new, so the argument goes, so long-term side effects have not yet been adequately studied. But the basic assumption is wrong: First, the corona vaccines have been extremely well studied. According to Johns Hopkins University, over eight billion vaccine doses have already been administered worldwide. “The COVID-19 vaccines were given to many people around the world in a very short space of time. This means that very rare side effects can be recognized and assessed more quickly than usual, ”explains Stiko.

Second, there are generally no long-term side effects with vaccines. All the consequences of a vaccine occur a few hours, days or weeks after vaccination. “Side effects that occur unexpectedly and only a long time (about several years) after the vaccination have not yet been observed with any vaccination,” says the Stiko. Nobody has to fear an undesirable effect that takes a long time to appear.

If, on the other hand, long-term effects are defined as an effect that lasts for a long time, these are quite possible with corona vaccines. A desired long-term consequence is long-term protection against a corona infection or a severe course. But even with Covid vaccinations, serious side effects can occur. In very rare cases, for example, sinus vein thrombosis or myocarditis can occur in connection with the Covid-19 vaccination. These appear shortly after vaccination, but can have long-term effects.

Basically, it is a risk assessment. The risk of serious side effects from vaccination is around 0.02 percent. The danger for anyone who comes across the virus unvaccinated is much greater: Every tenth person who becomes infected, must reckon with a severe course. The long Covid symptoms are not even included here.