Home page World

Of: Laura May

Split

Professor Harald Matthes of the Berlin Charité is not opposed to vaccination – but he calls for more attention to be paid to those who have been affected by vaccination, because their suffering is often not taken seriously.

Berlin – Large pharmaceutical companies launched vaccines on the market at record speed after the outbreak of Covid-19. The vaccine brought confidence and security to many people during the corona pandemic, but for 0.8 percent of those vaccinated, the “pikes” started a fight against disease and prejudice.

Professor Harald Matthes from the Charité in Berlin is researching the effects, efficiency and side effects of vaccinations. He and his team have more than 40,000 data sets at their disposal. “This is a large observational study,” he told WDR. In the study, vaccinated people are observed for one to two years in order to better understand the mechanisms of action in the human body.

Corona virus: 0.8 percent of those vaccinated have serious side effects

Another important aspect of his research is the serious side effects of the corona vaccination. In his study, Matthes came to a side effect rate of 0.8 percent. The result is consistent with the vaccination registers of other countries. With conventional vaccinations, this rate is about half, says the doctor in an interview.

The number is not about a few days of headaches, fever or body aches. “By 0.8, we mean serious side effects”, that is, those that require medical treatment, Matthes explains further in the WDR interview. 80 percent of the side effects would heal again – but some patients are left with neurological disorders, nerve paralysis, muscle pain, headaches or cardiovascular problems. In some people, the immune system reacts against its own body.

Corona virus: Vaccination victims are not taken seriously

The problem: side effects of the corona vaccination are still being downplayed in public. Victims are often not taken seriously. Due to a lack of research findings, many doctors are overwhelmed and only treat the symptoms of those affected. Like with cortisone. Treatments to reverse the antibody reaction cost thousands of euros – health insurance companies don’t pay.

Do you have severe side effects of the corona vaccination? Help at: www.nebeneffekten.bund.de

To make matters worse, people with vaccination side effects are often directly accused of being against the vaccination. “It’s a social taboo subject that shouldn’t be talked about,” reports Vera Rieder, who suffered from rashes and spasticity after being vaccinated with Biontech.

The corona vaccination not only has advantages: There can also be serious side effects. © dpa

Corona virus: “It just can’t be true”

Actress Felicia Binger, who has suffered from severe cardiac arrhythmia and muscle twitching since her vaccination, also denounces politicians who keep saying publicly: “The vaccination is safe, there are no side effects.” She cannot understand that there are no contact points and public education and she is not helped anywhere. “It just can’t be true,” she tells WDR.

Professor Harald Matthes calls for more public visibility and more help for those affected by vaccination damage. For him, the advantages of vaccination outweigh the disadvantages, but there are still problems to deal with. A separate ambulance for vaccination victims is needed. There are also extra contact points for long-Covid patients. “Vaccination makes sense, but it also has its side effects,” says the professor.