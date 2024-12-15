A recent study by a hair product brand placed Spain as a world leader in alopeciafollowed by Italy, France and the United States. To treat this abnormal hair loss one of the most used drugs is minoxidila vasodilator that is making headlines because it has been linked to births of babies with the so-called werewolf syndrome. What risks does this drug have?

It is used topically and is recommended for people under 40 years of age with recent hair loss. In recent weeks, a health alert has been raised about the transfer of this substance between parents who were using it and their babies newborns. Apparently it has been confirmed that the infant absorbs the remains from the skin of his parent or caregiver and a systemic effect is produced in them. The result is that their delicate skin is covered with hair.

This vasodilator drug is indicated for chronic androgenic alopecia, both male and female. This means that no results are obtained in specific and temporary hair loss, such as that caused by postpartummoments of stress or changes of season.

This is not the first time that cases of hypertrichosis have been reported.scientific name for this excess body hair, associated with the consumption of other drugs, such as omeoprazole in 2019. And this year the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee communicated the need for the minoxidil technical information sheet to include this side effect.

Most common side effects

We are talking about a drug that sold without a prescription Although, like any medication, it would be important to confirm in a medical consultation that it is compatible with the circumstances of the person concerned, because it may be cause an allergic reaction or it is not the most advisable in situations like those just described, that is, when caring for a newborn.

First of all, like any product that is applied to the skin May cause: itching, dryness, peeling, peeling, irritation or burning of the scalp. If these symptoms become severe or do not go awayit is important to go to a medical consultation. In another order of severity, and that already requires greater urgency when going to the doctorthere would be the following symptoms:

difficulty breathing, especially when lying down.

especially when lying down. Rapid heart rate.

Chest pain.

Daze.

Inflammation of the face, ankles, hands or abdomen.

Weight gain.

The person interested in this drug must also take special care if you suffer or have suffered from any heart diseasekidney, liver or scalp. For women, whether you plan to become pregnant or are already pregnant and you plan to breastfeed the baby, you should also have prior medical advice.

