These methods of reducing the pain of delivery are less commonly used in India, but still it is important for you to know that such an option exists.

Epidural block

This method is most commonly used to reduce labor pens abroad. It has pain relieving and sensitive properties. An epidural is a tube-like device that is placed in the back. The drug stops the pain from reaching the brain. After the injection, the woman does not feel much under the belly and she is able to push even while she is conscious.



Spinal block

The spinal block numbens the underside of the abdomen but is given a shot in the form of fluid around the drug spinal cord. It effects quickly but its effect lasts for only one or two hours.

In addition, spinal and epidural blocks can also be taken together. Both types of anesthesia get benefit in this. It works quickly and does not feel pain for long.

Even if the labor pen is reduced in this way, it also has some side effects.

Itching and nausea

Some medications used in the epidural may cause itching. Doctors may prescribe medication to relieve itching. Sometimes opioids can cause stomach upset and you may have nausea or vomiting.



low blood pressure

Blood pressure levels declined in about 14% of women taking epidural blocks. Epidural block affects the nerve fibers that control muscle contraction inside the blood vessels. This relaxes the blood vessels and lowers blood pressure.

Trouble urinating

After the epidural, the veins that fill the bladder become numb. A catheter may have to be fitted to empty the bladder. After removal of the epidural, the condition remains the same as before.

It also has some rare side effects, which are explained below.

Difficulty breathing and severe headache

In some rare cases, anesthesia can affect the chest muscles that help in breathing. It causes difficulty in breathing.

If accidentally the epidural needle damages the membranes covering the spinal cord and the fluid starts coming out, it can cause a severe headache. However, this happens very rarely.



Nerve damage

In some cases, seizures may also occur due to an epidural if the drug gets into the veins. If the needle used for an epidural damages the nerve, the power to feel the lower part of the body may be lost for some time or forever.

Currently these methods of reducing labor pen are not used much in India, but still you can consult your doctor about it.