Smart working: a way of working that has involved a huge number of people in the pandemic, but on which – in particular on the effects on physical and mental health – there is still little consolidated scientific data, also necessary to implement any recovery policies prevention. Considering the fact that the massive use of this system and associated technologies has strong consequences on the entire organization of society, as well as work. This was highlighted in France by the National Agency for Food, Environment and Work Health Safety (Anses), which in collaboration with trade unions and the Irset research body identified some health consequences of teleworking, but also invited to strengthen research in this field to better evaluate the risks and activate possible forms of prevention.

Despite the insufficient data, the study still highlighted some 'adverse effects' which concern in particular: health, with musculoskeletal disorders, effects on vision, interruption of circadian rhythms such as the sleep-wake rhythm, effects on nutrition and on addictive behaviors, accidents, mental health effects; social life, with changes in the relationship between professional life and the socio-family sphere; work activity, with increased demands in terms of reactivity and availability, atypical working hours, changes in relational dynamics between colleagues and with the hierarchy, changes in satisfaction and involvement at work.

Added to this, on a social level, is the fact that not all workers can use this method, with the consequent triggering of situations that are unfair or experienced as such, therefore psychologically relevant and at risk of stress. For the French agency, teleworking is an epochal turning point. It must therefore be seriously investigated – with important studies – even within the more global context of climate change, either as a possible remedy or, on the contrary, as a source of aggravation of the problem.