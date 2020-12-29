Talk to media Kangana said from the temple – I just need permission from Ganpati Bappa to live in Mumbai. And I don’t need permission from anyone. Reporters asked that the ED was given notice of the permission they were giving you. Kangana did not say anything on this and proceeded smiling. Please tell that the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has received the ED notice.

Kangana was with family Kangana was also present in Siddhi Vinayak and Mumba Devi along with her sister Rangoli, brother Akshat and his wife Ritu.

Photos are also shared in tweet Kangana also tweeted about this. In the tweet, he wrote, ‘I was shocked by the opposition I faced to stand for my beloved city Mumbai. Today I went to Mumba Devi and Sri Siddhivinayak and took my blessings. I feel safe. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra. ‘

‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ cheers Kangana arrived in the temple in exactly Marathi costumes. Kangana also raised slogans of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ in front of the media after leaving the temple.

Video- Kangana reached Siddhivinayak, said- Only Bappa’s permission is necessary to stay in Mumbai Kangana reached Siddhinayak, said – only Bappa’s permission is necessary to stay in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in the news for her statements, reached Mumbai recently. After reaching Mumbai, Kangana arrived a day later to visit Mumba Devi and Siddhi Vinayak temple on Tuesday, amidst heavy security arrangements. During this, Kangana also spoke to the media and answered questions.