Bigg Boss 14 has now arrived in the third week. Every day a lot of changes are seen in the show and as it is progressing, it is becoming more and more thrilled. According to the format of the show, all the contestants who came to the Bigg Boss house had brought the tag of ‘Not Confirmed’ with the entry this time, but the three seniors of the house, Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan, confirmed Nikki Tamboli out of all the contestants. Was made a contestant.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will task the three teams. The result of which will be known as to which two team members will be confirmed as winners and contestants of the losing team will be out of the show. According to sources, Siddharth Shukla’s team has lost in this task. With this, Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who are included in Siddharth’s team, have to be eliminated from home. Nikki Tamboli is not homeless, as she was already a confirmed contestant.

At the same time, Shehzad Deol along with Ejaz Khan and Pavithra have also left the show. Now knowing this news, Bibi Lovers may be shocked because Ijaz and Pavitra are among the strong contenders of the show. By the way, there are also reports of Ijaz-Pavithra and Shahzad being in the secret room of Bigg Boss. But there is no confirmation about it now.

Let me tell you, Bigg Boss seniors Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan were sent to stay in the Bigg Boss house for only 2 weeks. During this time, the three seniors supported the freshers on many big issues in the house and also helped them adjust inside the Bigg Boss house.