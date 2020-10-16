The whole quote – I did not give a lap dance so I got invited Siddharth Shukla has definitely made ‘Bigg Boss 14’ entertaining in the first week and a half. But from the very first episode, Siddharth is facing allegations that his fans are not able to defend. It was Siddharth Shukla’s decision to make Sara Gurpal ‘homeless’. Now that Sara has come out of ‘Bigg Boss’, she has also accused Siddharth Shukla. Sara even went so far as to say that she could not dance sitting on someone’s lap on national TV and that is why she had to face eviction.

Siddharth’s lap dance of Nikki in the premiere episode Remember, when Nikki Tamboli entered the Grand Premiere episode and she met the seniors before entering the house. Hina and Gauhar then tasked Nikki Tamboli to seduce Siddharth. Nikki gave a lap dance to Siddharth, going one step further. Nikki showed her attitude only when Siddharth Shukla’s inclination with entering the house is clearly visible towards Nikki. He supports Nikki in every task, every debate.

Nikki’s 7 bloods forgiven for Siddharth Nikki’s gimmick started with the entry into the house. He first refused to wash the dishes because of his nails, while later in the morning every day he was also arbitrary in the rule of ‘7 things’. Siddharth is seen supporting Nikki and guiding her on all these occasions. Even when Nikki was adamant about not leaving the goods, Siddharth took them to the corner and explained and then agreed. He is also seen supporting Nikki’s mistakes in every debate. There was a debate on social media that Siddharth supports Nikki. He also tells Nikki’s mistakes right and this is wrong.

Gave Nikki a victory in the immunity task When ‘Bigg Boss’ gave the immunity task, Siddharth Shukla took the strange decision and declared Nikki Tamboli as the winner. Whereas according to the task, the glass filled with cold drinks in the tray had to be handled for the longest time. Shehzad first dropped Nikki’s tray. But Siddharth made it against the rule and made Nikki the winner. While in other tasks, Siddhartha himself believes that it is necessary to win, even then why not make your own rules now. Siddharth Shukla was trolled a lot. There were allegations of favorites.

Nikki’s rain dance with Siddharth during the task Siddharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli’s Rain Dance was also very much discussed during the Immunity Task. There was also a controversy on social media over this. There was also talk of serving pornography in the show. Siddharth Shukla became a troll on social media.

Nikki’s decision in the garden task is correct Nikki’s bias as a director in the Garden Task was evident. He also abused Jasmin Bhasin. But Siddharth Shukla did not say anything here. He does not appear to stand against Nikki. But whenever Nikki appears trapped, he comes to her rescue.

It is also advisable not to cut Nikki’s vegetables Even on Thursday’s episode, when Nikki refused to cut the vegetables, Siddharth Shukla stood in the favor of Nikki Tamboli. Nikki Tamboli said that she has become a senior and has Privilege. Hina and Gauhar explain to him that he is a confirmed member, not a senior. But Siddharth supported Nikki saying that this is Nikki’s personal decision and if she feels that then what is wrong with it. As a result, Siddharth is being trolled again on social media.

Siddharth gets confused with Hina and Gauhar for Nikki Now in the Friday episode, ‘Bigg Boss’ is going to fight Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin for getting personal belongings. In the videos that have surfaced, Siddharth is seen arguing once again in support of Nikki. Not only this, during the task, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are telling Nikki’s antics wrong, but Siddharth also confronts them and says that Nikki is doing right.

There is no doubt that Siddharth Shukla is the most popular winner and contestant of ‘Bigg Boss’ so far. His popularity can be gauged from the fact that he has been continuously on social media for almost a year after the end of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Fans start losing heart on one of their tweets or Instagram posts. But is there the same Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14? This question is because since ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has started and Siddharth Shukla has entered the house, he has been trolling since day one. There are allegations of bias. Siddharth is also seen getting into trouble with Seniors Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan in the backdrop of ‘nikki tamboli’ in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Let’s understand how all this happened.