A few days ago, Siddharth Shukla extended his hand to help the Corona positive father of a fan, who was appreciated by all and now he has done such a good thing, which people are not tired of praising on social media. Siddharth recently helped raise funds to help an acid attack victim so that she can be treated.

Siddharth shared a post on his Instagram story about an acid attack victim named Saraswati. It is being told that when the victim was sleeping, her husband drank acid by drinking alcohol, due to which his entire face got burnt and needed money for treatment. As soon as Siddharth came to know about this, he appealed to his fans and others to help the acid attack victim.

Lakshmi Aggarwal praises Siddharth



Husband puts acid on sleeping Saraswati, commits suicide



She told the full story of Saraswati in a shared post, which read, ‘On the sleeping Saraswati’s face, her husband put acid after drinking alcohol and then committed suicide himself. She is struggling for her treatment and survival. There are two small children who depend on him. Saraswati has no support. Saraswati was undergoing treatment in a government hospital. She lived there for 5 months, but still has many surgeries besides her nose and ears. There is no way of earning either. We have to bring Saraswati to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment. We have to get them treated so that tomorrow they can become the support of their children.

On this support met by Siddharth Shukla, ACID Survivor Laxmi Aggarwal thanked her wholeheartedly and said that this support would change Saraswati’s life.



Siddharth’s appeal, people extended hands to help Saraswati

After this post of Siddharth, his fans and others raised their hands to help Saraswati and donated as much money as possible. Seeing such response from the fans, Siddharth was not happy and praised him on Twitter. Siddharth tweeted, ‘Excellent job guys, I am proud of you all. Salutations to all of you for the love you gave and the support you gave to this noble cause. May God bless you all. ‘

After this step of Siddharth, fans on social media are praising him, praising him.