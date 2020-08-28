Read: Siddharth Shukla came forward to help Fan’s Corona positive father, help Yun
Husband puts acid on sleeping Saraswati, commits suicide
She told the full story of Saraswati in a shared post, which read, ‘On the sleeping Saraswati’s face, her husband put acid after drinking alcohol and then committed suicide himself. She is struggling for her treatment and survival. There are two small children who depend on him. Saraswati has no support. Saraswati was undergoing treatment in a government hospital. She lived there for 5 months, but still has many surgeries besides her nose and ears. There is no way of earning either. We have to bring Saraswati to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment. We have to get them treated so that tomorrow they can become the support of their children.
On this support met by Siddharth Shukla, ACID Survivor Laxmi Aggarwal thanked her wholeheartedly and said that this support would change Saraswati’s life.
Siddharth’s appeal, people extended hands to help Saraswati
After this post of Siddharth, his fans and others raised their hands to help Saraswati and donated as much money as possible. Seeing such response from the fans, Siddharth was not happy and praised him on Twitter. Siddharth tweeted, ‘Excellent job guys, I am proud of you all. Salutations to all of you for the love you gave and the support you gave to this noble cause. May God bless you all. ‘
After this step of Siddharth, fans on social media are praising him, praising him.
