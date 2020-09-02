Actress Shilpa Shinde was working with Sunil Grover in the comedy show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’. But he left the show even before the first episode was telecast and severely accused the makers of exploiting him. Not only this, he also said about actor Siddharth Sagar, who was working together on the show, that he was also upset and started crying.

‘Sunil gives exposure to everyone, don’t know why Shilpa said this?’

But according to a report by ‘Spotboy’, when Siddharth Sagar was asked about this, he dismissed all the claims of Shilpa Shinde and said that he is working with the team of Best People. Sunil Grover gives him a lot of exposure. Siddharth further said, ‘I don’t know why Shilpa said all this? I came to know about this by reading the article myself. I am working with the best people and I am enjoying a lot in shooting too.

‘Don’t know what Shilpa is benefiting from’

Siddharth further said, ‘I am a person who has worked continuously for 24 hours and here we are working only for 12 hours. I do not know how he (Shilpa Shinde) will benefit by speaking all this.

Shilpa Shinde accused Sunil Grover and the makers

In a conversation with our colleague Times of India, Shilpa Shinde also said, ‘Something else is happening on the set of the show. Sunil Grover is doing the same. No one is getting a chance to work in front of them. The rest of the comedians have the same condition, but they have worked with the production house before, so they are not talking about it. You can’t do your job properly when Sunil Grover is there. As soon as Sunil Grover arrives in the set and frame, he takes full action. this is wrong.’ About this, Siddharth Sagar said that there is nothing like this and Sunil Grover is an amazing artist. He always gives us space and I have no complaints with him.

Shilpa Shinde has left the show

Please tell that Shilpa Shinde has now left the show. In this, she told the Times of India that she cannot work in a place where there is no self-respect. It is now to see what Shilpa Shinde says on this statement of Siddharth Sagar.