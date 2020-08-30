Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty seems to be facing difficulties in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After the ED, the CBI is now questioning Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty for a long time. Now Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s flatmate, has alleged that Riya Chakraborty used Sushant’s card for her shopping.

‘Sushant himself deleted videos and data’

In a recent interview to a news channel, Siddharth Pithani said that Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda once told him that Riya Chakraborty used Sushant’s card for her shopping. Siddharth has also claimed that Sushant himself had asked him to delete all his videos and data from the hard disk. He said that Sushant Disha was deeply troubled by Salian’s death and asked Siddharth to sleep in the room with him.

Sushant Case: Riya Chakraborty may have a lie detector test

Siddharth and Deepesh want to become government witnesses

Siddharth Pithani has also been questioned by the CBI in the Sushant case. RIA Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda were interrogated by the CBI in a lengthy interrogation on Saturday. It is reported that Siddharth Pathani and Deepesh Sawant have agreed to become government witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Both Siddharth and Deepesh have requested the CBI to become a government witness. Siddharth and Deepesh are the same people who were in his house with Sushant from 8-14 June.