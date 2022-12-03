The Sidama region, located in the south of the country, is considered one of the most productive regions for this crop, from which the story of coffee began until it became a favorite global drink for many, when a shepherd discovered that his sheep became active after eating coffee beans.

Coffee, which has been popular since ancient times in most parts of the world, is a source of pride for Ethiopians because it belongs to their land.

Shera Tatar, a farmer in the Ethiopian coffee fields, says: “For years I have been planting coffee trees, as this is their home.

And the Ethiopian farmer added to “Sky News Arabia”, as he wandered among the coffee trees from which the fruits hang, “The trees here bear fruit within 3 years if they are taken care of in the required manner – and I earn money from this crop that suffices the needs of my family.”

Voices are raised with thanks and praise for the production, whose revenues amounted to nearly one and a half billion dollars during the past Ethiopian year, from a production that reached 300 thousand tons, which opens the appetite of the Ethiopians to increase the agricultural areas.

“Here, the necessary preparations are made for the coffee product – after harvesting from the trees, it is placed in baskets, and after 48 hours it is washed, and within 8 to 9 days it is dried and stored, and then followed by export operations to the markets,” says the head of work at the coffee farms, Valanti Batino.

“We started working in this place 20 years ago, and coffee cultivation has become part of the culture of the region’s residents,” Valanti Batinou told Sky News Arabia.

The story of the coffee that is grown in the midst of these vast and green spaces does not end there. Rather, you can know its taste if you want to buy or are a tourist in a country famous for coffee.

On both sides of the road and in the middle of the forests, preparations are taking place for the export of Ethiopian coffee, which represents one of the pillars of the national economy in the country, a scene that residents consider part of their daily lives and a major source of livelihood.