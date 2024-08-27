In the 90s, Sid was considered one of the most feared “villains” in the world of wrestling and one of the protagonists of all time.

A moment of great emotion that is shaking the world of the great Wrestling international. Today’s news announces the passing away at just 63 years of age of Sidney Eudy, one of the icons of the most spectacular discipline in the world of the ring. The 63-year-old athlete was known by the names of “Sid Vicious” and “Sycho Sid”.

The news was spread by his son Gunnar through a post on social media. “My father left us after a long battle with cancer.” The son tells the many followers who read it how his father was “a strong, kind and loving man.”

There family is obviously devastated by what happened to the Wrestling icon, as well as a father and husband loved by his family. “Thank you for your support,” concludes Gunnar’s message announcing his mourning to the many who knew and appreciated the athlete.

In the 90s, Sid was considered one of the most feared “villains” (bad guys, in the wrestling show) in the world of the popular discipline. During his career He won seven world titles in three different federations, becoming famous for his devastating finishing move, the power bomband for intense rivalries with legends like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, the organization that mostly manages this discipline), in its tribute, called him “one of the most imposing and intimidating wrestlers of his generation”. Sid Eudy was the protagonist of the main event Wrestlemania on two occasions: in 1992 against Hulk Hogan and in 1997 against The Undertaker, names that many will remember fondly.

Sid was a two-time WWF Champion and two-time WCW Champion, as well as a two-time United States Wrestling Association Champion. WWE remembered him as “one of the most ruthless Superstars ever seen, with an intensity few could contain.” His list of Enemies in the ring includes big names like Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret ‘Hit Man’ Hart and many more.

Born in West Memphis, Arkansas on December 16, 1960, Sidney Eudy is survived by his wife, Sabrina Estes Eudy, sons Frank and Gunnar, and grandchildren. In 2001, during a WCW pay-per-view title match, Eudy suffered a serious injury to his left leg, breaking it unnaturally after jumping off a rope. This incident effectively ended his professional wrestling career. Eudy himself admitted in a 2023 interview: “Because of that injury, I feel like I haven’t been able to cement myself as one of the top 10 or 15 money-makers in the industry.”