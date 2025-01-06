Mourning in motorcycling and in the world of sports. The young Dutch promise Sid Veijeronly seven years old, died this Monday after suffering an accident in his native country. The events occurred on December 22, while the pilot was training on a circuit in the south of the country.

The pilot, who had already been champion of Netherlands in the minibike category, he left the track and suffered a strong impact, as claimed by Dutch media and his own family.

After the accident, he was transferred to the city of Echt-Susterennear the border with Germany and Belgium, and then be taken by plane to Maastricht because he was in critical condition due to head bruises.

After four operations, Veijer He did not survive and finally died this Monday, January 6. «Last Monday there was a glimmer of hope, but at the end of the week the outlook darkened again. Although he couldn’t win, Sid fought like a lion,” his family wrote in a statement.









Sid’s older cousin, Collin Veijerprofessional Moto 3 racer, also dedicated a few words to him: “You fought as hard as you could, but you couldn’t win this tough battle. You give me more motivation to work just as hard. I love you, Sid.