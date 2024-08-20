2K Games and Firaxis Games have announced the release date of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII with the new trailer released at Gamescom 2024: the game will be available from February 11, 2025 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Determined to offer the many fans of the series an unprecedented experience, the new chapter boasts an innovative gameplay that introduces the Agesa more flexible civilization and leader system, and a completely revamped art department.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII invites players to build enduring empires and shape the course of history. Led by the iconic voice of Gwendoline Christie, players will take on the roles of legendary leaders and we will have to make crucial strategic decisions to ensure the prosperity of our empire.

Thanks to the new features we will be able to customize leaders and civilizations, discovering a dynamic and reactive world, capable of giving us a unique adventure in every game and supporting cross-play and cross-progression to allow users to compete and collaborate with friends across platforms.

“We are incredibly excited to take players on a new journey through history with Sid Meier’s Civilization VII,” said creative director Ed Beach in the official press release.

“With the introduction of revolutionary new features such as Eras, with the ability to select leaders and civilizations regardless of historical period and mixing their bonuses and with a new art style, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII promises to achieve our goal: to be the definitive historical strategy game.”

“Building an empire that stands the test of time has never been more engaging,” said executive producer Dennis Shirk. “This is without a doubt the biggest and most ambitious Civilization game we’ve ever made and which we intend to support for many years to come.”