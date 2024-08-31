Firaxis Games has not yet revealed the PC system requirements for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7but on the other hand from the official Steam page we learn that the game will use anti-tamper technology I’m denuvogenerally not appreciated by players, and will require a 2K Account for online interactions.

In particular, the Valve store reports the wording “Third-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper, 5 activations max in 24 hours)”, which leaves little doubt about it. For those who don’t know, Denuvo is used by publishers to protect upcoming games from piracy, at least in the weeks and months immediately following publication. It is not looked upon favorably by many gamers as in some cases has a negative impact on workload and consequently on performance of the games.