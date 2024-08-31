Firaxis Games has not yet revealed the PC system requirements for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7but on the other hand from the official Steam page we learn that the game will use anti-tamper technology I’m denuvogenerally not appreciated by players, and will require a 2K Account for online interactions.
In particular, the Valve store reports the wording “Third-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper, 5 activations max in 24 hours)”, which leaves little doubt about it. For those who don’t know, Denuvo is used by publishers to protect upcoming games from piracy, at least in the weeks and months immediately following publication. It is not looked upon favorably by many gamers as in some cases has a negative impact on workload and consequently on performance of the games.
Yes to 2K Account, but no separate launcher
As for the 2K Accountthe Steam page indicates that it will be necessary for online interactions onlybut not when playing offline. This is again not good news, as many users don’t like to create third-party accounts to play. Looking at the glass half full, Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 It also won’t require 2K Games’ proprietary launcherunlike the previous chapter (it was removed from Steam last August 14, years after its release).
Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will be available fromFebruary 11, 2025 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, we suggest you read our hands-on review.
