Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 is under development: there are no other details at the moment but the team Firaxis has, in fact, announced that the new chapter in the famous strategic series is currently in the works under the guidance of Ed Beach, which in fact is not too surprising but is still a welcome confirmation.

It was decidedly predictable that the series would continue with a new chapter, considering the success that Sid Meier’s historic series continues to collect, but the release times of the various games remain largely mysterious and having the confirmation of a new chapter in development is still something quite out of the norm.

In any case, Firaxis wanted to make it known that Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 is currently in development, with a real announcement that, at this point, could be quite close. Ed Beach will continue to serve as creative director on the next Civilization. Beach has been integral to the development of Civilization titles for more than 15 years and most recently led the design of Civilization VI, the best-selling Civilization game to date. On the other hand, the team has just completed work on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, obviously except for the various expansions that will arrive for the game in question, so the new main project is probably the next Civilization.

Considering how even Humankind has probably not achieved the desired objectives as a direct rival and that Marvel’s Midnight Suns itself has been widely appreciated by critics but has not garnered huge acclaim in terms of audience, it could be the ideal moment for the arrival of Sid Meier’s civilization 7.

We also remember the excellent reception given to Civilization 6 and how the game has continued to evolve and enrich itself even after the launch with the addition of numerous contents: among these we remember the recently arrived Leader Pass.