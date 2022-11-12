It seems that Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is destined to still receive new content through DLCwith a can Leader Pass which emerged online through various insider and leak reports, pending official confirmation from 2K.

The leak would have started from the official website of the game, therefore it would be quite credible, accompanied by the artwork visible below that would act as the cover for this new batch of additional content for the famous strategy-management by Sid Meier.

Civilization 6: Leader Pass, the cover leaked online

As the title itself claims, it seems to be a ‘expansion intended to implement various new leaders within the game play.

These would be the expected leaders within the Civilization VI Leader Pass and their respective ones villages reference, although we are still awaiting confirmation from Firaxis and 2K Games. The list could represent spoilers for those who do not want to have advances on future content of the game, but if not, you can read the following:

Abraham Lincoln – USA

Ramesses II – Egypt

Nzingha Mbande – Congo

Elizabeth I of England – Great Britain

Tokugawa Ieyasu – Japan

Ludwig II of Bavaria – Germany

Nader Shah – Persia

Wu Zetian – China

Zhu Di – China (scenario only)

Julius Caesar – Rome

Sundiata Keita – Mali

Theodoric – Byzantine Empire

Sejong the Great – Korea

It would seem to be an abundant pack of new leaders to add to the roster of characters already present in the game, able to expand the possibilities of the game with new scenarios, special abilities and perhaps dedicated campaign fragments.

The leak was also reported by the well-known user Bilibili on DeaLab, a leaker considered among the most reliable ever, so we expect possible information about it coming from the team or the publisher in the next period. In the meantime, we have seen that Civilization 7 may be in development, according to a job announcement.