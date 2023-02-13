Sicuritalia acquires the MAAT Security group and positions itself as the 2nd private player in Europe in terms of security

Safe Italy, leader in the private security sector in Italy, has completed the acquisition of the MAAT Security Group, mainly specialized in the security of the sectors of large-scale retail trade, logistics, fashion and event management, with consolidated revenues of 35 million Euros , 900 employees and offices in Belgium, Holland and Germany. After a path that has seen Sicuritalia grow steadily over the years with double digit figures on the Italian market both for internal lines and thanks to acquisitions, the integration of MAAT Security represents the first True stepafter Switzerland, towards the internationalization of the Grouppositioning it, with over 700 million in revenues and 17,000 employees, al second place in the European private security market.

The management of the MAAT Security Group has been entrusted to Jan Swerts, former General Manager of MAAT International BV. “This acquisition has a value historic for Sicuritalia – commented the President Lorenzo Lacks – it is, in fact, the first important operation outside the Italian borders after 70 years of history. The choice of MAAT Security is the result of a careful analysis of the size and potential of the company and of the markets covered”. And again: “The acquisition of MAAT Security – concluded Manca – will allow us to follow our consolidated multinational clientele also at the foreign offices and will form the basis for the definition of a model capable of replicating the growth path achieved in Italy in other countries”

Subscribe to the newsletter

