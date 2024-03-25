The Lorenzo Guarnieri Association launched an innovative initiative to educate primary school children on behavior correct and safe on the road. This is the game called “Sicuramente”, distributed free of charge in Tuscan schools thanks to funding from the Tuscany Region and the collaboration of various bodies and institutions.

The main objective of this interactive game is to make children, and also adults, reflect on the importance of safe and sustainable mobility. “Surely” was developed by Giunti Scuola and Giunti Special Initiatives, with the advice of State Police, the support of the Regional School Office of Tuscany and the scientific supervision of the Department of Psychology of the Sapienza University of Rome. So far, the game has been distributed to 450 classrooms.

The game aims to familiarize children with the concept of responsibility linked to road behavior, highlighting how the choices we make have consequences. Furthermore, the game promotes knowledge of the fundamental rules for safe coexistence on the road. Through the fun and simplicity of the game, children learn about different means of transport, the safe behavior to adopt on them and the importance of preserving the environment.

But what exactly does the game consist of? The first activity involves a class discussion on the topic “what makes us safe?”, in which children explore their knowledge and beliefs about correct and incorrect behavior on the road. Subsequently, through a large illustrated poster, children immerse themselves in a chaotic maze of streets, signs, intersections and obstacles typical of everyday life. In this context, they must identify a series of correct, incorrect, prudent behaviors, road signs, dangerous but not prohibited situations, and much more. The person who manages to identify the greatest number of correct and incorrect elements wins.

The game was born with the educational intent of teaching young people the importance of moving correctly on the road, both as pedestrians and future drivers. Teach them that the road belongs to everyone and that using it safely requires rules and mutual respect, especially towards those who are most vulnerable, such as children, pedestrians, cyclists and disabled people.

Road violence currently represents the leading cause of death among young people up to the age of 29 in Italy and around the world. Education appears to be the most powerful weapon to change a street culture that turns out to be lethal. In the year 2022 alone, in Italy, 3,159 people lost their lives on the roads and almost 20,000 were seriously injured following road accidents, with enormous consequences for the community and an unnecessary expense for the National Health Service. It is therefore essential to work on prevention as a civil duty.

Each class that joined the initiative received the game kit, which includes a poster for the game activity, 25 copies of the playing material (one for each child) written and illustrated by the best Italian creatives for children, with in-depth on the theme and activity suggestions, and 25 stickers with the game logo. Furthermore, 150 classes also have the opportunity to participate in an online workshop lasting about an hour, which focuses on the topic of road safety. In this laboratory, led by an expert, playful activities are proposed to convey to children lessons on good road practices and to delve deeper into the concepts addressed in the game.