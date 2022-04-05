Months after its announcement, the Government of the Mexico state and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) closed the agreement for the creation on Trolleybus Chalco-Santa Marthawhich will connect the Mexican municipality with the mayor’s office Iztapalapain CDMX.

Through a statement, the federal agency highlighted this Monday that with the signing of the agreement, the bases will be established with the Government of Edomex for the creation of the public transport corridor with which they will seek to improve mobility in the eastern part of the country. Mexico’s valley.

Similarly, the project aims to respond to the high demand for public transport in the road corridor between the municipality of Chalco and the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, so the new line will have high-capacity units, the trolleybus system having been chosen to generate the connection.

And it is that this transport will connect with the line of the Elevated Trolleybus currently being built on the Axis 8 South Calzada Ermita Iztapalapaand that in a first stage will go from Subway Constitution of 1917where it will connect to the line 2 the cablebusto its other terminal on the UACM Freedom House.

While, in a second stage, the Elevated Trolleybus will go from the UACM Casa Libertad to the Santa Martha Metro, where it will not only connect with the trolleybus to Chalco, but also with the other end of Cablebus L2.

More about the project

While, in its statement, the SICT highlighted that, in addition to being a priority project for the Federal Government, the Chalco-Santa Martha Trolleybus will be built for the most part by the Mexico and CDMX, while some sections of its route will pass through federal zones for speeding up.

Likewise, a few months ago, when announcing the project, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum stated that within the framework of the creation of this interstate trolleybus line, as well as the additional public transport connection projects with Iztapalapa, the Federal Government will provide resources to renew Line A of the Metro CDMXwhich will be the connection point with this new corridor, while on the side of the Gustavo A. Madero connection will also be increased with the expansion of the Mexibus to Green Indians.