Sickness at Arisa's concert, the singer panics and screams: VIDEO

Moments of fear during an Arisa concert in Sessa Aurunca, in the province of Caserta, when a girl in the audience fell ill. It was the same singer to interrupt the performance, after seeing that a few meters away from her some people were trying to help the girl. “What's going on? Is anyone feeling sick?” Arisa asks, already very worried.

The singer immediately understands that there is a need to call for help and begins to shout from the stage: “Ambulance, ambulance!!!”. Arisa is increasingly apprehensive, so she decides to get off stage to ascertain firsthand what is happening. As reported by Fanpage, Arisa's fan then published a video on social media in which she said she had only had a temporary fainting: “In any case, I never expected Arisa to come down from the stage to see how I was and I also want to let it be known that Arisa she didn't move from near me until I got up and recovered. She was really cute.”