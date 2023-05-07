Tragedy in Ferrara, Elisa Maietti died at the age of 30, a few hours after the birth of her first child

He was only 30 years old Elisa Maietti a young mother, who unfortunately will not be able to see her baby born on the morning of Thursday May grow up at the Sant’Anna hospital in Ferrara. Unfortunately, the young woman died a few hours after giving birth. That illness of hers left her no way out.

Doctors when they understood the severity of the situation, they tried to do what they could, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Her heart has stopped beating forever.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Thursday 6 May. Precisely in the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, which is located in the city of Ferrara.

The previous night the mother was hospitalized, because the labor. The contractions went on for about two hours and the pregnancy for the girl seemed to be quite peaceful. The doctor has never found any problems.

However, it was only after the birth of her first child that Elisa began accusing gods discomfort in the abdominal area. In a short time, his condition deteriorated drastically.

In addition to the pain in the side of the belly, he also started having i you vomit. For this reason, the doctors immediately intervened to understand what was happening to her.

The death of Elisa Maietti after giving birth

However, when the doctors realized the severity of his condition, they realized that it was actually too late. They had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death.

Attempts to keep her alive were useless. Now the same hospital structure has therefore decided to start an investigation internal. They will also be able to arrange the autopsyto clarify the cause behind his disappearance.

From what has emerged in these hours, the 30-year-old died for a cerebral hemorrhage which was fatal for herbut it will be necessary to understand now what has it caused. For the family and the partner, it was supposed to be a moment of joy, which has now turned into a drama. Unfortunately, the little one will not be able to never know his mother.