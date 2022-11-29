Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) do not have the same rights as CLT workers, but even so, they are entitled to benefits such as sick pay.

The benefit of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) is offered to taxpayers who show that they are unable to work due to an illness. The aid guarantees the worker to receive a minimum wage until he is able to return to activity.

Despite this, employees hired through the MEI modality can receive the benefit if they have made at least 12 contributions to the INSS through the Simplified Collection Document (DAS).

In the DAS guide, the worker pays 5% of his salary to the INSS monthly and his payment includes all social security coverage, which includes sick pay. Check out other benefits that the MEI can have if you make the contribution and your need:

Sickness benefit: contribution period of 12 months;

Retirement by age: contribution time of 180 months (15 years);

Disability pension: contribution period of 12 months;

Maternity leave: contribution period of 10 months;

Pension for death: does not require a minimum time;

Imprisonment allowance: contribution time of 24 months (2 years)

How to pay?

Self-employed people who wish to pay the INSS DAS must be registered with the Social Integration Program (PIS). If the worker has already worked with a formal contract, he already has this number. If not, you must apply for it online. Check out the other steps: