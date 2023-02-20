Terry Jackson lives a life dominated by sickle cell anemia. The genetic disorder, in which misshapen red blood cells become trapped in blood vessels, causes daily bone and lower back pain and, for five decades, has sent him to the hospital for life-threatening emergencies and to receive pain treatment.

He often receives blood transfusions.

Illness has directed all his decisions. He led him to earn a Ph.D. in genetics from Duke University in North Carolina because he became fascinated with the science behind the condition.

“I ask myself, ‘Who am I without sickle cell disease?’” said Jackson, who runs a science communication business. “It’s hard to even imagine what he would do and what he would be like if he didn’t have it anymore.”

This year, Jackson and others may have the option to finally live without the damage caused by the disease. Two pharmaceutical companies are seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gene therapies that could offer what amounts to a cure.

However, the decision to undergo therapy, should it be available, is not so simple.

After a life adjusted to their illness, some like Jackson are not sure how to start over as healthy people. Others fear that the logistical complexities of gene therapies could jeopardize their ability to access them.

Sickle cell disease affects millions of people around the world. Patients face acute pain, embolism, tissue and organ damage, and often death at a young age.

Two gene therapy drugs, one from Bluebird Bio and the other from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics, have been in clinical trials. Both efforts reported that patients were freed from debilitating episodes of pain. His blood was no longer flooded with misshapen red blood cells.

Genetic therapy must be paid for in a single installment. Concerns about the high cost worry many people with this disease, as well as their families. The modified virus carried by gene therapy is expected to cost at least $1 million, based on what other gene therapy vectors cost.

However, that is only part of the price.

Treatment begins with intense chemotherapy in a hospital setting to completely clean out the bone marrow, making room for the genetically modified red blood cells that result from the treatment.

Patients then spend about a month in the hospital waiting for the modified cells to grow. After being discharged, patients are immunocompromised for about six months.

Insurers in the US are likely to pay for the part of the treatment that involves using a disabled virus to deliver the therapy. But it is uncertain whether they will pay for most of the chemotherapy, hospitalization and other expenses.

Without the disease, patients “don’t know who they are” and many worry about “trading a known problem — sickle cell disease — for something else or outright fear of the unknown,” said Teonna Woolford, 31, a activist and sickle cell patient, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Jackson said he would reject the cure in part because this disease is such an aspect of his identity that he can’t imagine living without it.

However, others are eagerly awaiting gene therapy. Jimi Olaghere, from Atlanta, Georgia, participated in the Vertex and CRISPR trial about three years ago, when he was 35 years old. His life has been transformed. “The pain that he used to face on a daily basis has disappeared,” he said.

