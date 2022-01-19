from Vera Martinella

Patients from an early age can suffer from painful, unpredictable and dangerous vaso-occlusive crises. Now there is a therapy, approved for ages 16 and up, that helps prevent them

a rare and often not curable genetic pathology definitively, which due to pain and serious consequences for the whole organism can greatly worsen the existence of those who suffer from it, up to shortening the life expectancy of the sick by 20 years . But sickle cell anemia, which takes its name from the sickle shape assumed by the patient’s defective red blood cells, can be cured and following an adequate treatment allows to alleviate suffering and prevent the onset of complications, starting from vaso-occlusive crises. . And a new therapy has just been approved in Italy against the latter, which are serious, unpredictable events and can represent real health emergencies due to their rapid evolution and high mortality.

What is widespread Although in Italy it is a pathology considered rare (patients with a serious clinical picture are about 2,500-2,800), sickle cell anemia is one of the most widespread diseases in the world with about 300 thousand new born every year in the world. It is particularly present in some areas of the world, in particular in the Mediterranean basin also in tropical Africa and Southeast Asia. a genetic pathology of the blood, called sickle cell disease due to the sickle shape assumed by the red blood cells of the patient. due to a mutation in the beta-globin gene – explains Lucia De Franceschi, associate professor of Internal Medicine at the University Hospital of Verona -: this means that those who suffer from it have abnormal, viscous red blood cells which in certain conditions aggregate forming obstacles to normal blood flow, with the risk that the tissues are not supplied sufficiently and the cells of the tissues themselves die (ischemia). Furthermore, sickle cells are more “fragile” than normal cells (their average life is 10-20 days, compared to the normal 4 months) and for this reason patients easily undergo severe anemia, called sickle cell. See also Boano (Novartis): "With new therapy we change the history of sickle cell anemia"

A hereditary disease People with sickle cell anemia have inherited two abnormal copies of the hemoglobin gene from their parents. Those who have the “sickle cell trait” (also called “carriers”) have inherited an abnormal gene and a normal gene – says Aurelio Maggio, of the Franco and Piera Cutino Hematology Campus at the Cervello Hospital in Palermo -. Sickle cell trait can be asymptomatic, but individuals with the disease can pass it on to their children. If both parents have the trait, their children are 25% likely to have sickle cell disease, 50% to have sickle cell trait, and 25% to have two normal genes or have no sickle cell trait or disease. sickle cell anemia. A simple blood test can determine if a person has sickle cell trait. The carrier of a single gene usually has sickle hemoglobin values ​​not exceeding 30% of all hemoglobin and in these conditions the clinical situation is usually asymptomatic. While symptomatic patients need therapy: some medications can relieve pain and prevent complications associated with the disease. The treatment of complications (including acute) specific to each patient and requires specific knowledge of the disease.

Vaso-occlusive crises: why they are dangerous It is a complex syndrome that involves different organs and tissues in addition to anemia: The consequences are in fact linked to the increase in blood viscosity, the reduction of the amount of oxygen available to the tissues and the appearance of vaso-occlusive phenomena – explains Arcangelo Prete, president of the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology -. In conditions of reduced oxygen concentration, the red blood cells that have taken the shape of a sickle tend to pile up, risking to clog small vessels. These vaso-occlusions trigger painful crises, especially in areas where the presence of oxygen is lower, for example the limbs. they are sudden and are often managed in one’s own home (in 24% of cases, but for Italy it rises to 55%) without resorting to medical assistance. They are for episodes that cause vascular damage, leading to a progressive deterioration of the organs with a reduction in function. In the absence of adequate treatment, therefore, there can be an impact on the life expectancy of patients that (even in developed countries) less than about 20 years compared to the general population. See also Epidemiology There are tribes in the world that don’t get sick like Westerners: These are the ancient ways of life that would keep us healthy too

The new drug The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has recently made reimbursable a new drug, crizanlizumab, for the prevention of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises in patients with sickle cell disease, aged 16 years onwards, who have presented at least two crises in the course of the previous twelve months. Crizanlizumab, to which Aifa has recognized the requirement of conditioned innovation (which makes it readily available in all regions), can be administered as an add-on therapy to hydroxyurea / hydroxycarbamide or as monotherapy in patients for whom this treatment is inappropriate. The approval of the first targeted therapy for recurrent vaso-occlusive crises represents very important news both for the patient community and for clinicians – comments Lucia De Franceschi -. Crizanlizumab, thanks to its peculiar mechanism, acts directly on chronic inflammatory vascular disease, which is the basis of the numerous clinical complications of patients with sickle cell syndrome. And it has a profile of uniqueness that makes it very interesting for us doctors because it could help us manage even those patients who have failed or do not accept therapies considered standard.The studies that led to its approval show that the drug significantly reduces the rate annual median of both phalacemic crises (down by 45%) and days of hospitalization (down by 42%). The negative impact on patients’ lives See also Covid Italia, Brusaferro: "Incidence grows and Rt remains above 1"

From the narrative survey carried out by the ISTUD Foundation (promoted by Novartis), it also clearly emerged that sickle cell anemia has a significant impact on the quality of life of patients, from the emotional to the professional or scholastic sphere: in the periods in which they occur the symptoms, in fact, people with sickle cell anemia find it difficult to concentrate and carry out their study or work activities. On average, they are absent 39 days from their workplace or school. Other activities of daily life, such as shopping for example, are also often affected by the disease. In addition, more than 50% of people with sickle cell anemia carry out transfusions at least once a month. Compared to the diagnosis, in 43% of cases it is carried out and communicated by a center other than the one in which it is currently being treated, often represented by a pediatric center. There is no shortage for those who arrived at the diagnosis after a pilgrimage between several treatment centers (28%). In a few cases the diagnosis occurred following a traumatic event during childbirth, or in the same center where you are still being treated. Furthermore, in one third of the reported cases (33%) it is specified how initially a diagnosis other than that of sickle cell anemia was made, confused with other forms of anemia (in particular Beta Thalassemia) or other conditions such as growing pains and rheumatism .