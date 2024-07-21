Donald Trump attacks ‘with everything’ Joe Biden at his first rally after the assassination attempt which he suffered last Saturday, July 13.

At the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump He arrived with a light and discreet bandage when he took the stage in the packed stadium.

The audience greeted him with shouts of “USA” and “Fight!”, and after thanking them for their support, the attacks against him began. Joe Biden.

Trump He said that Biden’s campaign is a “threat to democracy”: “Last week, I got a Shot for Democracy“, he assured.

He distanced himself from the ‘Project 2025’ to which he is associated, where he described its creators as “radical right” and “extremist”.

“ This is a sick, weak and pathetic man. who cannot stand for election,” he said.

“When you vote for Biden“They’re probably indirectly voting for Harris anyway,” added the former president, who took the opportunity to repeat his unfounded allegations of electoral fraud or “cheating” in the previous elections that he lost to Biden.

With information from the EFE agency