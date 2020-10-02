The news that US President Donald Trump and his wife went into self-isolation due to a positive coronavirus test result, commented on the journalists.

Journalist Robert McKay at Twitter reproached the head of the White House for not being very responsible about anti-epidemic measures, in particular, not wearing protective masks. In addition, Trump constantly mocked Biden, who was more responsible about his health and the health of others.

And journalist Stephen Weintraub is so commented Fox News post: “Fox News immediately forgets all the lies they’ve been spreading in recent months about masks and that COVID19 isn’t worth worrying about. After all, Trump never wore a mask and made fun of people who wore masks. “

Recall that the United States constantly holds the lead in the number of people infected with COVID-19. Today, according to Worldometers, the country has almost 7.5 million infected. At the same time, recently Donald Trump publicly admitted that he deliberately downplayed the danger of coronavirus in order not to sow panic in the country.

Official White House Photo

