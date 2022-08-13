Dumoulin had consciously opted for the round in Etten-Leur. Earlier this year, De Limburger announced that this would be his last year as a professional cyclist. In consultation with the organization it was agreed that Dumoulin would ride on Dutch soil for the last time in Etten-Leur.
Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Dumoulin’s teammate at Jumbo-Visma, is specially flown in and brought home by plane. The Dane wanted to be at Dumoulin’s farewell party, although that party is cancelled. The yellow jersey winner will ‘just’ make his appearance in West Brabant.
