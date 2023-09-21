Although there are grandparents with a lot of vitality despite their advanced age, the truth is that the majority of elderly people have various health problems, so you will be interested in knowing the pharmacies and the discounts they give with the card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

And it is that, since the people aged 60 and over They belong to one of the most unprotected age groups in Mexican society, it has become necessary for the Mexican State to have various supports and social programs in their favor.

It is in this way that, together with the so-called Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, another of the social programs that has benefited the elderly in Mexico the most in recent years is the discount credential of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

By presenting the card from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), seniors become eligible for different benefits. discounts, sales and promotions in multiple establishments, businesses and companies.

Sick? These are the PHARMACIES that give DISCOUNT with INAPAM card/Photo: Unsplash

In this way, throughout the Mexican national territory, people aged 60 and over can save a few pesos in businesses that belong to the following areas:

*Feeding

*Advice and legal services

*Education, recreation and culture

* Property and water

*Health

*Transport

*Dress and home

Now, in the area of ​​health, in addition to receiving consultations with specialists at no cost, beneficiaries of the INAPAM credential also have discounts on the purchases of their medicines.

Thus, the following are the pharmacyaccording to the Directory of Benefits 2023 with INAPAM Credentialwhich give a discount to senior citizens with a card:

*Walmart Pharmacies: 5% discount

*Sam’s Club Pharmacies: 5% discount

*Aurrera Pharmacies: 7% discount

*San Pablo Pharmacies: discount between 5% and 7%

*Similar Pharmacies: 10% discount

Finally, it should be noted that to obtain the discount in the aforementioned pharmacies, the elderly person only has to present the discount card and that’s it!

