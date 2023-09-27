If Lisanne Oskam (26) wants to visit a doctor, she has to prepare for a long journey. Even though she has lived with her boyfriend Bjorn for years and has been registered in the municipality since February 2022, she cannot go to a local general practice anywhere, but has to go all the way to her old hometown. An hour’s drive and more than 70 kilometers away. And she’s not the only one.

