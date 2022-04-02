More than a cancer, it could be “thyroid dysfunction, hyperthyroidism”, the disease of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on whose health conditions the spotlight of the international media following the conflict in Ukraine is focused, and which for the ‘Tsar’ have so far hypothesized various pathologies, the most recent being thyroid cancer. Rocco Bellantone, endocrine surgeon, director of the Clinical Government of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome and dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, talks about it with Adnkronos Salute.

“I am quite perplexed in making these speeches based a little on nothing, because there are no elements to say much – the expert wants to premise – Perhaps, but very ‘on the nose’, more than a thyroid tumor there could be a thyroid dysfunction, a hyperthyroidism “. The specialist’s gaze sees some clues: “There is a general aspect of Putin’s physique”, observes Bellantone, “that could suggest a thyroid hormone compensation problem. So, if we really want to go into the field of hypotheses – he reiterates – it could be, instead of a cancer, an alteration that gives him hyperthyroidism “.

In fact, the doctor recalls, it is “a condition that is triggered in particular by stress, which gives mood swings and which, if badly compensated, is also associated with that swelling that seems to be seen on television” on the face of the Russian leader . But “above all hyperthyroidism causes insomnia, nervousness and agitation. But – repeats Bellantone – I want to specify that we are really in the field of hypotheses”.