Some diseases are such, which are cured after treatment. But there are some diseases that, if taken once, remain with you for life. These include high blood pressure, sugar, fatty liver and kidney problems and mental disorder.

People who suffer from these diseases, they have to plan their life only after taking these diseases into consideration. Every celebration of life big and small is planned keeping these diseases in mind. In this case, even the fast of Navratri is not untouched by it.

If you are suffering from any of these diseases but want to do all the fasts of Navratri then here are some special things told about your work. Keeping these in mind, you can also observe the fast of Navratri and will be completely healthy.

Do not tolerate hunger and thirst

-Do not tolerate hunger and thirst during fasting. This will have more negative effects on your body than normal people. Because the body of people suffering from diseases like sugar or BP is weaker than normal people.

Do not stay hungry and thirsty during fast

Brain gets wrong signal

– Many times if you work in the kitchen while you are hungry for a long time or you prepare fruit for fast, then the smell of food starts to fill the stomach.

-This is because the scent of food being received continuously gives the brain a signal that you have taken food. This is why your brain signals your digestive system to make the acid needed to digest food.

Due to this, the formation of empty stomach acid can cause stomach heat and burning sensation on the chest. Therefore, it is better not to go hungry for a long time during the fast. Rather, take fruits, nuts or milk etc. in between.

This causes stomach acid when you are hungry

To keep liver and kidney healthy

To keep your liver and kidney healthy during the fast, it is important that you keep taking sufficient amount of water. If there is a problem of going to urin again and again due to drinking water on an empty stomach, then you can take juice, sometimes milk and lassi etc. But keep taking liquid diet.

-This will cause lack of water in your body. People who have weak liver or any kind of kidney problem should drink half to one glass of water every hour. By doing this, your body stays hydrated and liver and kidney are cleansed.

How to keep the liver healthy

You eat such food

-People struggling with long-term disease should make food in coconut coconut oil during the fast. Because it is very light and digestible. Non-essential fat does not allow it to accumulate in the body. Therefore, there is not much pressure on the digestive system during cooking of this oil.

– While eating fast food, consume only one food item at a time. For example, if you are eating food made of poultry flour, then take only yogurt or vegetable. Do not eat Chaulai, Singhada and Fruits etc. Because to digest the kind of food you eat, your liver has to produce the same kind of enzymes. This can cause stomach problems for those whose liver is weak.

