The Mexican actor Jorge Salinas has recently attracted attention for his physical appearance, Well, he looks many kilos lighter than he did months ago. In some public events that she has attended, she attracts attention due to her appearance.

Jorge Salinas, originally from Mexico City and who is 55 years old, has provoked all kinds of questions on social networks in relation to his appearance, because many assume that he is sick, Others ask him if he went on a diet for any particular reason.

In statements to the Televisa program 'Hoy', it is Jorge Salinas who wants to put an end to so many speculations about him and confesses that the reason why he has lost weight It's because he changed his eating habits, among other things.

This is what Jorge Salinas looked like a long time ago. Instagram photo

“Yes, I was very skinny, I was still about 8 kilos down, it got too much, and when you go on a diet, you stick to it. “I'm going to start that same diet again, to lose weight again, only I'm not going to do it for three months, I hope to do it for just thirty days,” he says. Jorge Salinas.

Jorge Salinas, protagonist of soap operas such as 'The Virgin Wife', 'Un poco tú' and 'Fuego en la sangre', acknowledges that he has had some problems with his healthbut he wants to get ahead.

“Yes, I have experienced some very serious issues, with a lot of risk for my health and for my life, and if God has not called me, it is because he still wants me to be here,” emphasizes Jorge Salinas, who is the husband of actress Elizabeth Elizabeth. Alvarez.

Recent image of what Jorge Salinas looks like. Instagram photo

Jorge Salinas, who during 2023 starred alongside Érika Buenfil in the soap opera 'Peronas Nuestros Sins', thanks the public and mainly his fans Let them take care of asking on social networks if something happens to them, but he makes it clear that his haggard appearance is not due to any illness.

In addition, fatigue has had an impact on Jorge Salinasbecause because of work he does not rest as he should and promises to do so, and also eat better and nutritiously to be and feel much better with his health.

Jorge Salinas reveals to the 'Hoy' program why he is so thin. Photo Courtesy

